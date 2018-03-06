Athletics' Sean Manaea: Returns to mound Tuesday
Manaea (back) is officially starting Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.
As anticipated, the southpaw will toe the rubber to start Oakland's Tuesday tilt after being scratched last week due to back tightness. It's unclear how many innings he'll log in this particular game, but it's possible that the Athletics could hold him back a bit to ensure his back doesn't flare up again. However, Manaea should be 100 percent for Opening Day barring any setbacks.
