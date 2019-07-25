Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rocky rehab start

Manaea (shoulder) was charged with the loss in Triple-A Las Vegas' defeat at the hands of El Paso on Wednesday, recording seven strikeouts but allowing five earned runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batsman across 4.1 innings.

The seven whiffs and the fact Manaea exceeded his 75-pitch target by one were positives, but the left-hander also allowed three home runs overall. Manaea is slated for at least one more rehab start with the Aviators early next week, a turn during which he's expected to work up to approximately 90 pitches.