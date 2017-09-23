Play

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched from Saturday start

Manaea was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Rangers with a minor back issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The good news is the ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, and Manaea is hoping to make his final start of the season next week. Raul Alcantara will step in to start Saturday in his place.

