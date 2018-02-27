Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched with back tightness
Manaea has been removed from his start Tuesday against Cleveland with middle back tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea has battled minor back issues before but they rarely cause him to miss much time. He should have no problem being ready for the start of the season, though this serves as a reminder that he's always a risk to miss a few starts.
More News
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...