Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched with back tightness

Manaea has been removed from his start Tuesday against Cleveland with middle back tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea has battled minor back issues before but they rarely cause him to miss much time. He should have no problem being ready for the start of the season, though this serves as a reminder that he's always a risk to miss a few starts.

