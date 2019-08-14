Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set for final rehab outing
Manaea (shoulder) is expected to require one more rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas before potentially rejoining the Athletics, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea restarted his rehab assignment Tuesday with Las Vegas and allowed two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings. The 27-year-old made five rehab appearances in July before a bout of side soreness caused him to shut things down for a couple days. Manaea threw 82 pitches Tuesday so he could be fully stretched out for a starting workload after an additional rehab start.
