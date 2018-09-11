Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set for season-ending shoulder surgery
Manaea will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Sept. 19.
Manaea was shut down with rotator cuff tendinitis in late August and will wind up being out for the rest of the year. He'll finish the season with a 12-9 record and a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts. It's unclear whether the recovery time for the surgery will put him at risk to be ready for the start of next season. More should become clear following the procedure.
