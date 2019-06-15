Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set for sim game

Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled to throw in a simulated game at the team's minor-league facility in Arizona on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The sim game will be yet another pivotal step in the recovery process for Manaea, who most recently threw a successful batting practice session. If all goes off without a hitch Saturday, Manaea could be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, although manager Bob Melvin also left open the possibility that the southpaw logs at least one more sim game.