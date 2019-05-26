Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set to face hitters soon
Manaea (shoulder) said Sunday that he plans to face hitters in live batting practice in the first week of June, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Before doing so, Manaea will throw two more bullpen sessions. The first of those will come Wednesday, when he'll incorporate his slider after his prior sessions consisted entirely of fastballs. Based on where the lefty currently stands in his recovery from shoulder surgery, he'll likely be a rotation option for the Athletics at some point in late July or August.
