Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday
Manaea (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday against the Yankees, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea is set to rejoin the big-league rotation after a lengthy recovery from left shoulder surgery, which included an eight-game rehab assignment. The southpaw looked sharp in his final rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, striking out 12 across seven shutout innings. It's not yet known if the Athletics will stick with a six-man rotation for the stretch run or if Manaea will replace one of their five starters (likely Brett Anderson or Homer Bailey).
