Manaea hurled five innings against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea tossed the most innings (five) and allowed the fewest earned runs (two) among his five starts this season, but he was unable to emerge with his first win. The southpaw yielded all three runs in the fourth inning, when he gave up a walk and a pair of hits to the frame's first three batters. Manaea has stumbled with a 7.65 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through his first five starts. He'll look to make his way into the win column when he faces Arizona on Thursday in his next scheduled start.