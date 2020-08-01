Manaea (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Friday after surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits and striking out four across 4.1 innings.

Much like his last outing, Manaea came out strong for a few innings before suddenly losing his command. The 28-year-old retired the first nine batters until the fourth frame, when Seattle unleashed four hits, including a two-run double by Kyle Seager and an RBI single by Austin Nola. The Mariners continued to chip away in the fifth with another pair of hits before Manaea was pulled. Both his baserunners soon scored (unearned) runs at the hands of a throwing error by reliever J.B. Wendelken. On the bright side, Manaea did not issue any walks. The southpaw has now given up nine runs (seven earned) across nine innings so far this year. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against Texas.