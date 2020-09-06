Manaea (3-2) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings as he earned the win Saturday against the Padres.

Manaea's season got off to a bit of a rough start, but he's since rebounded and has now picked up wins in each of his last three outings. The southpaw got into a jam in the third inning Saturday as the Padres loaded the bases with one out, but he only allowed one run to come across. He now has a 5.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 35.1 innings this season. Manaea will carry his win streak into his next start at home Thursday against the Astros.