Athletics' Sean Manaea: Shelled for six earned runs
Manaea (11-9) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros.
Manaea started the game well, striking out three batters in the first two innings. However, he ran into trouble with two outs in the third inning, as he allowed four consecutive hits with the big blow being a three-run home run by Yulieski Gurriel. The trouble continued as Manaea allowed another homer -- this one a solo shot by Evan Gattis -- prior to being pulled. While his 3.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP are relatively strong, Manaea has had an inconsistent month of August with starts of just 2.2 and four innings respectively, while also putting together two quality starts.
