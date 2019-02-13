Athletics' Sean Manaea: Shifts to injured list

The Athletics placed Manaea (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The southpaw's move to the IL opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow starting pitcher Brett Anderson, who officially re-signed with Oakland on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. After undergoing surgery Sept. 19, Manaea is in danger of missing the entire 2019 season, though executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane noted earlier in the offseason that the 27-year-old could be ready to rejoin the Athletics shortly after the All-Star break if he hits no significant snags in his recovery.

