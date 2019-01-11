Athletics' Sean Manaea: Signs deal with Oakland

Manaea and the Athletics reached agreement on a one-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The lefty recorded a career-best 3.59 ERA in 27 starts last season before being shut down with a shoulder injury in August. He underwent surgery the following month and was initially expected to be out for all of 2019, though recent reports have suggested he could return after the All-Star break.

