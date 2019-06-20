Athletics' Sean Manaea: Sim game set

Manaea (shoulder) will throw in a simulated game Thursday at the team's minor-league complex in Arizona, the final step before a rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin indicated that Manaea would throw 60-65 pitches Thursday, which should serve as a strong litmus test for his readiness to embark on a rehab assignment. If the remainder of the southpaw's recovery goes off without a hitch, he could be ready to return right after the All-Star break.