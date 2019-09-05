Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Sunday

Manaea is scheduled to start Sunday against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea looked good in his 2019 big-league debut last Sunday, holding the Yankees to one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings. The strong showing earned the southpaw another turn in what is expected to be a six-man rotation for the next couple of weeks.

