Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Sunday
Manaea is scheduled to start Sunday against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea looked good in his 2019 big-league debut last Sunday, holding the Yankees to one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings. The strong showing earned the southpaw another turn in what is expected to be a six-man rotation for the next couple of weeks.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another start coming•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Yields one hit in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Activated for start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Done with rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Brilliant in latest rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...