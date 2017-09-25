Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Thursday

Manaea (back) will make his final start of the season Thursday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea was scratched from his start over the weekend due to upper back tightness, but it was never expect to end his season. The 25-year-old was cleared to rejoin the starting rotation for one final start after tossing a successful bullpen session Monday. He owns a 4.56 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 152 innings this season.