Manaea (3-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out six.

The lefty won his third straight decision but wasn't efficient enough to rack up his fourth straight quality start, exiting the game after 100 pitches (61 strikes). Manaea will take a 2.83 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next outing Saturday at home against the Orioles.