Manaea took the no-decision in Friday's 5-4 win over Cleveland, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Manaea held Cleveland scoreless through four innings but allowed a Roberto Perez solo home run in the fifth and permitted three baserunners and one run in the sixth before departing. The lefty broke out of his four-start losing streak and has now allowed three runs or less in 10 of his last 11 starts, pitching to a 3.28 ERA on the season.
