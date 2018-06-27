Athletics' Sean Manaea: Start pushed back a day

Manaea's next scheduled start has been pushed back a day to Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The development is not due to any issue on Manaea's part, but rather, the fact that Chris Bassitt has been called up from Triple-A Nashville to take Daniel Mengden's (foot) place in the rotation for the time being. Bassitt just started the second game of a doubleheader against the White Sox last Friday, so rolling him out Wednesday will keep him on a schedule of four days' rest. Meanwhile, Manaea will pick up an extra day of rest after also having gone Friday in the first game of that day's twin bill. The 26-year-old lefty has emerged from a rocky May (1-4, 7.18 ERA) to generate three consecutive quality starts, along with a 2-0 record and 2.81 ERA across 25.2 June innings overall.