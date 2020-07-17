Manaea has been named the starter for Monday's exhibition game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea is arguably considered a co-ace of the staff alongside the hard-throwing Frankie Montas, but this news furthers the notion the latter will get the Opening Night call next Friday against the Angels. Manaea will tune up for what is likely a start in the second game of the season July 25 by opening Monday evening's exhibition at the Oakland Coliseum, although Melvin emphasized "things could change leading up" to next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Considers wearing mask in games•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Tinkering leads to uneven spring•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Misses bats in third spring turn•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Improves on slider in second start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rocky first spring outing•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets close to $4 million•