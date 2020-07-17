Manaea has been named the starter for Monday's exhibition game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea is arguably considered a co-ace of the staff alongside the hard-throwing Frankie Montas, but this news furthers the notion the latter will get the Opening Night call next Friday against the Angels. Manaea will tune up for what is likely a start in the second game of the season July 25 by opening Monday evening's exhibition at the Oakland Coliseum, although Melvin emphasized "things could change leading up" to next week.