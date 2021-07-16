Manaea will start Friday's game against Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chris Bassitt was initially slated to pitch the series opener, with Manaea set to toe the rubber Saturday. The A's will instead go with the southpaw on Friday followed by Frankie Montas on Saturday. The shuffle seems possibly due to Bassitt throwing 24 pitches in Tuesday's All-Star Game, though the club has yet to officially comment on the change. Until further notice, Bassitt could be in line to start Sunday's series finale.
