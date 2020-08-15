Manaea will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea will make his scheduled start a day earlier than anticipated since the team hopes that Frankie Montas (back) could be available Sunday. Manaea has struggled to begin the year, as he hasn't completed five innings in any of his first four starts. He carries a 9.00 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over 15 innings to begin the 2020 campaign.
