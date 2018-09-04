Athletics' Sean Manaea: Starts strengthening exercises

Manager Bob Melvin said Manaea (shoulder) started strengthening exercises Monday, MLB Network Radio reports.

Manaea has been on the shelf since Aug. 26 with rotator cuff tendinitis. While the southpaw seemingly turned a corner Monday, Melvin noted that he still has a long way to go in his rehab and ultimately may not return this season. "It's still kind of dicey whether or not we're gonna get him back," said the Manager. "I said it was probably 50/50 several days ago, I don't know that it's any better than that at this point."

