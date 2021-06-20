Manaea (6-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

Manaea had earned wins in each of his last three starts, and he allowed one run in 20.2 innings during that time. Although he racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts Sunday, he couldn't get enough run support from the Athletics in the low-scoring contest. The southpaw has now posted a 3.01 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 86.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Francisco on Friday.