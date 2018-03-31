Athletics' Sean Manaea: Strikes out seven in loss

Manaea (0-1) took the loss despite a sterling outing on Friday, giving up just one run, striking out seven and allowing just four hits over 7.2 innings in a 2-1 defeat to the Angels.

Manaea was a hard-luck loser on Friday due to a first-inning home run served up to Mike Trout and an equally brilliant showing from his counterpart Tyler Skaggs. You should never read too much into one start and Manaea is coming off a 2017 season where he logged a 4.37 ERA, so there are reasons for pause when assessing his potential for a breakout season. That said, he had a solid spring and he certainly had the look of a top-end starter on Friday. He'll just need to prove it over a larger sample size to become an impact fantasy starter.