Athletics' Sean Manaea: Strikes out seven in win Friday
Manaea (4-2) struck out seven and walked one in Friday's win over the Astros, allowing one unearned run on four hits in seven innings.
Manaea shut down the Astros on Friday, allowing no extra-base hits on his way to securing his third consecutive win. Manaea didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, and thereby set a new franchise record for most consecutive innings pitched without allowing a hit at 14.1, dating back to the start before his no-hitter. The 26-year-old lefty has yet to allow more than two runs in a start, and is currently holding opponents to a .134 batting average against. His next start will be a matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Completes season's first no-hitter•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Notches second win Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Logs another strong outing•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Cruises to win Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: New battery mate pays immediate dividends•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...