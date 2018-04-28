Athletics' Sean Manaea: Strikes out seven in win Friday

Manaea (4-2) struck out seven and walked one in Friday's win over the Astros, allowing one unearned run on four hits in seven innings.

Manaea shut down the Astros on Friday, allowing no extra-base hits on his way to securing his third consecutive win. Manaea didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, and thereby set a new franchise record for most consecutive innings pitched without allowing a hit at 14.1, dating back to the start before his no-hitter. The 26-year-old lefty has yet to allow more than two runs in a start, and is currently holding opponents to a .134 batting average against. His next start will be a matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.