Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles again in rehab appearance
Manaea (shoulder) took the loss for High-A Stockton against Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, allowing five earned runs on three hits and two walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out four.
Manaea was slated to ideally work up to four innings Saturday, but those plans went by the wayside after the left-hander was already up to 53 pitches in the third inning. Manaea is certainly getting his work in, but it's nevertheless troublesome that he's now yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across just 4.2 innings in his first pair of rehab appearances versus a level of competition well below major-league caliber. Considering the outcome of his first pair of turns with the Ports, it would seem very likely Manaea will make at least one more rehab start at the High-A level before a move up the organizational ladder is considered.
