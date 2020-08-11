Manaea didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest between the Athletics and the Angels. He allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning one in 2.2 innings.

Manaea is yet to reach the five-inning mark in any of his previous four starts and has been struggling so far, giving up four earned runs in three of those outings. Things have not gone as expected for the 28-year-old, who owns a 9.00 ERA and a 1.87 WHIP -- both career-worst marks by a wide margin -- ahead of this next scheduled start Aug. 16 at San Francisco.