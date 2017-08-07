Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles in second consecutive short outing

Manaea was roughed up for six runs (five earned) on six hits with two walks and a strikeout in just 3.1 innings Sunday against the Angels.

Manaea was lucky to escape with a no-decision as opposing starter Ricky Nolasco was almost as bad. The 25-year-old lefty has been unable to gain any traction in his past two starts, lasting just 6.1 innings while allowing 12 runs. Not all of that damage is his fault, with five of those 12 runs being of the unearned variety. Manaea will hope for better play both from himself and the defense Friday against the Orioles.