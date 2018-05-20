Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles through five innings
Manaea allowed four runs in five innings in a no decision Saturday against the Blue Jays. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out just two batters.
It was perhaps the weakest start of the season for the southpaw, who hasn't been hit particularly hard in any game so far this year. He notched four scoreless innings Saturday before running into trouble in a four-run fifth. After allowing just five earned runs in his first six starts, Manaea has now given up 15 in his last four. He'll next take the hill Thursday against the Mariners.
