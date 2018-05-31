Athletics' Sean Manaea: Surrenders three-run blast in sixth loss

Manaea (5-6) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings in a loss Wednesday to the Rays.

Manaea was primarily the victim of one bad pitch that turned into a three-run home run off the bat of Rob Refsnyder in the third inning. Other than that, Manaea was solid, as he induced 11 swinging strikes in 95 pitches and walked one batter (or less) for the eighth time in 12 starts. Unfortunately, home runs continue to be Manaea's big problem, as Refsnyder's blast was the 10th home run Manaea has allowed. Despite the resulting 1.2 HR/9, Manaea has a solid 3.60 ERA, so it's easy to be optimistic about what he is capable of if he can find a way to keep the ball in the yard. Manaea's next start will come Tuesday against Texas.