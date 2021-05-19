Manaea allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three across six innings Tuesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Manaea survived with a quality start despite surrendering 10 hits -- including two doubles and a solo home run. He wasn't deceiving opposing hitters, as he generated only seven swinging strikes across 91 total pitches. Manaea maintains a 4.41 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 49 innings this season, but has allowed double-digit hitters to reach base in each of his last two outings while racking up only five strikeouts across eight combined frames. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, projected to come Sunday at the Angels.