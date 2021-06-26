Manaea (6-4) suffered the loss against San Francisco on Friday despite allowing only one run on three hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander pitched well in the battle of Bay Area teams, but he was outdueled by Giants starter Johnny Cueto, who held Oakland scoreless over seven frames. Manaea finished with his seventh straight start of three or fewer runs, and he has lowered his ERA from 4.40 to 2.91 since a disastrous two-inning, seven-run appearance against Boston on May 13. He is on pace for a career-best 9.3 K/9 and 0.8 HR/9, helping him to his finest campaign to date. Manaea's next start is lined up to come at home against the Rangers next week.