Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes loss against Seattle

Manaea (4-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out five with no walks as Oakland fell 4-1.

Manaea had been one of the most dominant starters in the league going into this game but he took the loss against Seattle after giving up a run in the first inning and three in the third. He's still got ridiculous numbers so far with a 1.63 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP, so the fact that an outing where he missed a quality start by one run feels like such a dud is a testament to how well he's been pitching. He'll take the mound next at home against the Astros next Tuesday.