Manaea (6-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Houston.

Manaea was undone by two home runs, with a three-run shot by Jose Altuve being the big blow. However, he was fairly solid otherwise and was able to work deep into the game to offset the damage. Though he's now taken a loss in each of of his last four outings, Manaea has maintained a 3.91 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 23 innings in that span. Overall, he has a 3.19 ERA with a 108:25 K:BB across 104.1 frames on the campaign.