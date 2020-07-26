Manaea (0-1) was tagged with the loss during Saturday's 4-1 defeat against the Angels. He allowed four runs on five hits while fanning three in just 4.2 innings of work.

Manaea couldn't complete the fifth inning and left the contest after giving up three runs on back-to-back RBI doubles to Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher. Manaea will attempt to bounce back in his upcoming start on the road against the Mariners on July 31.