Manaea did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings.

The long ball was the enemy of the night for Manaea, who silenced the Dodgers until the third inning, when he released a two-run homer to Max Muncy. He also gave up a solo blast to Cody Bellinger in the seventh frame, which would be his final batter of the night. Manea threw a season-high 91 pitches, including 59 for strikes. The 28-year-old, who has been named a likely candidate to start the Athletics' first playoff game next week, has put together a 4.50 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 12 appearances (11 starts) in the regular season. Across his last six starts, however, the southpaw has compiled a solid 2.65 ERA.