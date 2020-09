Manaea (4-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Manaea wasn't bad Tuesday, but he didn't get a lot of support from the Athletics' offense. The loss snapped his personal four-game winning streak. The 28-year-old southpaw has a 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. Manaea will look to avoid a skid when he faces the Dodgers next Tuesday.