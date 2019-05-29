Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws bullpen session
Manaea (shoulder) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session with increased intensity Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea has been out since last August with a shoulder injury which eventually required surgery. He's working his way towards a rehab assignment but is expected to throw at least one more bullpen session first.
