Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws seven innings in no decision

Manaea threw seven innings Wednesday against the Padres, allowing a pair of runs on four hits and two walks, striking out just one batter. He did not factor into the decision.

The lack of strikeouts is something of a concern, coming off a two-strikeout performance his last time out against the Tigers. Still, he managed to avoid the barrel of the bat outside of a second-inning Christian Villanueva home run. He's now given up three or fewer runs in six straight starts. He'll look to keep that streak going Monday against the Astros.

