Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws successful BP

Manaea (shoulder) threw a successful 15-pitch batting practice session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manaea reportedly came away feeling very satisfied with the live session at High-A Stockton, the latest benchmark in his recovery. The rehabbing southpaw is expected to throw another live batting practice later in the week and up his pitch count in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories