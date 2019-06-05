Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throws successful BP
Manaea (shoulder) threw a successful 15-pitch batting practice session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea reportedly came away feeling very satisfied with the live session at High-A Stockton, the latest benchmark in his recovery. The rehabbing southpaw is expected to throw another live batting practice later in the week and up his pitch count in the process.
