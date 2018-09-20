Athletics' Sean Manaea: Timetable remains uncertain
Manaea underwent surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday to clean up the space between his shoulder joint capsule, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports. Per Jane Lee of MLB.com, head trainer Nick Paparesta stated that the club will have a better indication of Manaea's timetable around spring training.
In addition to cleaning up the joint, ElAttrache also repaired Manaea's labrum. It's expected that Manaea will miss the entirety of the 2019 season after undergoing this procedure, but as Paparesta stated, there doesn't seem to be a concrete timeframe at this juncture until the team is able to monitor how he responds to the surgery. According to Lee, Paparesta was encouraged by ElAttrache's prognosis in which he said, "We all feel like [Manaea] will be back at the major-league level pitching again." It is a bit concerning that ElAttrache felt the need to make this sort of comment, but obviously this statement was more inspiring than if he would've said the opposite. Based on comments from all parties, it appears as though a best-case scenario would see Manaea return to the fold at some point near the end of the 2019 season.
