Athletics' Sean Manaea: Tinkering leads to uneven spring
Manaea posted a 14.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and .378 BAA across 7.2 innings over three Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended.
The unsightly numbers over the small sample aside, Manaea actually got some productive work in before play was paused. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the left-hander diligently worked on developing his slider with the help of the legendary Randy Johnson, and he did manage to record 10 strikeouts despite also pitching to plenty of contact at times. The refining of a pitch always carries the potential of generating some ugly spring lines, so the southpaw's struggles this spring could at least be partly attributed to his attempt to augment his arsenal.
