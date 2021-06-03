Manaea (4-2) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, hurling nine scoreless frames while allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

This was technically Manaea's second shutout of the season -- he tossed seven scoreless innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Twins in April. The southpaw was sharp Wednesday, inducing 19 swinging strikes and holding the Mariners without an extra-base hit. Over his past three starts, Manaea has allowed only two runs in 20.2 frames while posting a 22:7 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Arizona next week.