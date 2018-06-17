Athletics' Sean Manaea: Tosses six strong in Saturday's win

Manaea earned the win Saturday against the Angels, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out four.

Manaea was perfect through four innings before hitting a speed bump in the fifth frame, allowing back-to-back singles before serving up a three-run homer to Chris Young to put the Athletics down 3-1. The southpaw quickly righted the ship and didn't allow another run before exiting, and the A's were able to score four runs in the sixth inning to give Manaea his first win since May 14 -- a six-start stretch. He's now produced two straight quality starts and owns a solid 3.38 ERA across three starts in June after struggling mightily in May (7.18 ERA through six starts). Manaea will look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which will come on the road against the White Sox.