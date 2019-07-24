Athletics' Sean Manaea: Triple-A rehab start Wednesday
Manaea (shoulder) will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and is expected to work up to approximately 75 pitches, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
It had previously been speculated Manaea might make his Aviators debut Tuesday, but this latest report confirms that appearance will occur 24 hours later. Assuming all goes well physically for Manaea on Wednesday, he'll likely push his pitch count to 90 during his following turn in the desert, after which he could be deemed ready for activation.
