Athletics' Sean Manaea: Twirls another gem
Manaea (7-6) notched the win Friday with seven innings of one-run, five-hit ball, walking none and striking out seven White Sox batters in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Manaea recorded a strike on 78 of his 106 pitches, including 12 swings-and-misses. Across his past two starts, the southpaw has fanned 10 and walked only one while posting a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings. He lines up for another favorable matchup early next week against the Tigers, depending on how the Athletics shuffle the rotation following the twin bill.
