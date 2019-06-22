Athletics' Sean Manaea: Undecided on next step for rehab

Manager Bob Melvin said Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday, though Oakland has yet to determine whether the lefty will appear in a simulated game or begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

More clarity on Manaea's next step will likely arrive after he completes a bullpen session over the weekend and checks in with Oakland's medical staff. For his part, Manaea said he felt good following his most recent 60-pitch simulated game this week. Manaea, who has been sidelined all season following September shoulder surgery, should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break if he hits no snags in his recovery program.