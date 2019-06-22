Athletics' Sean Manaea: Undecided on next step for rehab
Manager Bob Melvin said Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday, though Oakland has yet to determine whether the lefty will appear in a simulated game or begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
More clarity on Manaea's next step will likely arrive after he completes a bullpen session over the weekend and checks in with Oakland's medical staff. For his part, Manaea said he felt good following his most recent 60-pitch simulated game this week. Manaea, who has been sidelined all season following September shoulder surgery, should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break if he hits no snags in his recovery program.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.